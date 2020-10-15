Richard Wilson "Rick" Eddings

February 12, 1963 - October 8, 2020

Camden, South Carolina - A celebration of life service for Richard Wilson "Rick" Eddings, 57, will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Lake Wateree Pavilion. The Rev. Raymond Sellers will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.

Rick passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Camden, he was a son of the late James Wilson Eddings and Charlotte Mildred McCaskill. Rick enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, and most of all, spending time with his children.

Surviving are his children, Caroline Eddings of Miami, FL, Elizabeth Eddings of Boise, ID, Michael Eddings of Sumter, Myla Bordner of Camden; siblings, Sandra Stallings, Kent Eddings (Robin), and Kristen Garzaro (Andy); and grand-dogs, Emmie and Bandit.





