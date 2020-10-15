1/
Richard Wilson "Rick" Eddings
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wilson "Rick" Eddings
February 12, 1963 - October 8, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - A celebration of life service for Richard Wilson "Rick" Eddings, 57, will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church Lake Wateree Pavilion. The Rev. Raymond Sellers will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service.
Rick passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020. Born in Camden, he was a son of the late James Wilson Eddings and Charlotte Mildred McCaskill. Rick enjoyed boating, fishing, water skiing, and most of all, spending time with his children.
Surviving are his children, Caroline Eddings of Miami, FL, Elizabeth Eddings of Boise, ID, Michael Eddings of Sumter, Myla Bordner of Camden; siblings, Sandra Stallings, Kent Eddings (Robin), and Kristen Garzaro (Andy); and grand-dogs, Emmie and Bandit.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Liberty Hill Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved