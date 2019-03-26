Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Young. View Sign

Richard Dale Young SOUTH CONGAREE - Richard Dale Young, 65, of South Congaree, died March 22, 2019. Born in Cherokee, SC, the son of Howard and Betty Young, he attended Lower Richland High School. Mr. Young went into the US Army in 1971, where he served for two years as a Diesel Mechanic. His service as a civilian Emergency Medical Technician in Lexington and Orangeburg Counties is most notable. In 1992, he received the Red Cross Certificate of Merit, a certificate signed by the President of the United States, and is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course. He revived a neighbor who collapsed from a heart attack, while off-duty. In recent years, Mr. Young continued to work in his community as a driver and warehouse worker. He attended Platt Springs Road United Methodist Church, and was a member of the "Friends of Christ" Sunday School class. He also volunteered with "Scooter Scott" project there. His friends from church were truly cherish by Mr. Young, and brought his life much joy. Richard Young is survived by his wife, Wanda Cassar Young; his son, Travis in Ohio, step children, Daniel Cassar and Samantha Clark of South Congaree; Billy Piccirillo of Connecticut, nieces, Tammy Ring (Eric), Jennifer Brazzell, and nephew Jonathon Brazzell; a brother, John Patrick Hogan, and sister, Patricia Brazzell (Gene), who lovingly refer to him as "Ricky". He will be truly missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. The Reverend Michael Hood will preside, and eulogy given by Jeff Jones. Please sign the online guest book at

Richard Dale Young SOUTH CONGAREE - Richard Dale Young, 65, of South Congaree, died March 22, 2019. Born in Cherokee, SC, the son of Howard and Betty Young, he attended Lower Richland High School. Mr. Young went into the US Army in 1971, where he served for two years as a Diesel Mechanic. His service as a civilian Emergency Medical Technician in Lexington and Orangeburg Counties is most notable. In 1992, he received the Red Cross Certificate of Merit, a certificate signed by the President of the United States, and is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course. He revived a neighbor who collapsed from a heart attack, while off-duty. In recent years, Mr. Young continued to work in his community as a driver and warehouse worker. He attended Platt Springs Road United Methodist Church, and was a member of the "Friends of Christ" Sunday School class. He also volunteered with "Scooter Scott" project there. His friends from church were truly cherish by Mr. Young, and brought his life much joy. Richard Young is survived by his wife, Wanda Cassar Young; his son, Travis in Ohio, step children, Daniel Cassar and Samantha Clark of South Congaree; Billy Piccirillo of Connecticut, nieces, Tammy Ring (Eric), Jennifer Brazzell, and nephew Jonathon Brazzell; a brother, John Patrick Hogan, and sister, Patricia Brazzell (Gene), who lovingly refer to him as "Ricky". He will be truly missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Platt Springs United Methodist Church, 3215 Platt Springs Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. The Reverend Michael Hood will preside, and eulogy given by Jeff Jones. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com Funeral Home Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service

914 Meeting St.

West Columbia , SC 29169

803-794-1743 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close