Larry Richardson, Sr. LEXINGTON - The funeral service for Mr. Larry Richardson, Sr., 70, of Lexington will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at New Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 876 Bachman Dykes Road, Swansea. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Edmund. Mr. Richardson, husband of Mrs. Jestine Walker Richardson, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 . Viewing will be from 1 to 7 pm Tuesday, February 19, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Feb. 20, 2019