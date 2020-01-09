Rickey Calvin Matkins GRANITE FALLS - Rickey Calvin Matkins, age 69, of South Oak Circle, Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 16, 1950 in Danville, VA to the late John Calvin and Mamie Smith Matkins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ellis Cal Matkins. Mr. Matkins had worked as a Human Resources Manager for Republic Services. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Ingold Matkins of the home; two sons, Nick Matkins and wife Shannon of Travelers Rest, SC and Dan Matkins and wife Kendra of Hudson; one daughter, Stephanie Abdalla and husband Kevin of Lexington, SC; one brother, Cliff Matkins and wife Stacy of Yanceyville, NC; and three grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Dr. Bob Evans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Grace Chapel Fire Department or Grace Chapel EMS, 4470 Grace Chapel Road, Granite Falls, NC 28630. Online condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com . Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Matkins family.
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020