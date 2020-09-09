1/
Ricky Allen Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ricky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ricky Allen Miller GASTON - Mr. Ricky Allen Miller, 57, of Gaston passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Donia E. Miller; stepsons, Bradley Sightler and Joshua Carson; parents, William and Helga Miller; father-in-law, Marvin Sightler, Sr.; grandson, BJ Sightler; daughters-in-law; sister and brother; and nieces and nephews. Ricky was a Shriner and Mason. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Sumter, SC. W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved