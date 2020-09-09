Or Copy this URL to Share

Ricky Allen Miller GASTON - Mr. Ricky Allen Miller, 57, of Gaston passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Donia E. Miller; stepsons, Bradley Sightler and Joshua Carson; parents, William and Helga Miller; father-in-law, Marvin Sightler, Sr.; grandson, BJ Sightler; daughters-in-law; sister and brother; and nieces and nephews. Ricky was a Shriner and Mason. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Sumter, SC. W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North is assisting the family.



