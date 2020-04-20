Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Pope Funeral Home 521 S. Congress St. Winnsboro , SC 29180 (803)-635-2411 Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky Reynolds RIDGEWAY - Ricky Reynolds, 64, of Ridgeway, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Carl Langford and Alethia Branham Reynolds. He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Reynolds; son, Rodney Fowler (Jennifer); daughters, Alison Reynolds (James), Rachel Reynolds Helms (Travis), and Holley Reynolds (Shaun); brother, Carl Reynolds, Jr. (Junko); two sisters, Sandra Dove and Judy Hall; eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. In addition to his parents, Ricky is predeceased by one sister, Wanda Epling; and granddaughter, Tily Hill. Ricky was a master craftsman. He was very talented and helped many of his friends and family with projects that he loved to do. Most people would've thought of it as work, but it was his passion. He took pride in every aspect of life, which made him who he was. He was an all around great person and friend. He will be remembered for his quick wit and positive attitude. Private graveside services were held at 2 o'clock PM Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Centerville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ricky's memory to the at . Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Reynolds family. Online condolences may be sent to the Reynolds family at

