Rie Ishigo Eargle IRMO Funeral service for Rie Ishigo Eargle, 89, of Irmo, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with the Reverend David Nuottila officiating. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Rie passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Aomori-Ken, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Suesaku Ishigo and Tami Ikuta. She was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving is her daughters, Susan McCaslin of Irmo and Dale White (Donnie) of Seneca; 6 grandchildren, Rhea Matthews (Manton), Blaine McCaslin, Melissa Crowder (Noah), Heather Cartee (Chris), Andrea White and Austin White; 3 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Landon, and Peyton. Rie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dale A. Eargle; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2019