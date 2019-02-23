Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Rie Ishigo Eargle IRMO Funeral service for Rie Ishigo Eargle, 89, of Irmo, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with the Reverend David Nuottila officiating. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Rie passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Aomori-Ken, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Suesaku Ishigo and Tami Ikuta. She was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving is her daughters, Susan McCaslin of Irmo and Dale White (Donnie) of Seneca; 6 grandchildren, Rhea Matthews (Manton), Blaine McCaslin, Melissa Crowder (Noah), Heather Cartee (Chris), Andrea White and Austin White; 3 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Landon, and Peyton. Rie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dale A. Eargle; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. On-line condolences may be sent to

Rie Ishigo Eargle IRMO Funeral service for Rie Ishigo Eargle, 89, of Irmo, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212 with the Reverend David Nuottila officiating. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Rie passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Born in Aomori-Ken, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Suesaku Ishigo and Tami Ikuta. She was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Surviving is her daughters, Susan McCaslin of Irmo and Dale White (Donnie) of Seneca; 6 grandchildren, Rhea Matthews (Manton), Blaine McCaslin, Melissa Crowder (Noah), Heather Cartee (Chris), Andrea White and Austin White; 3 great-grandchildren, Audrey, Landon, and Peyton. Rie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dale A. Eargle; 4 sisters and 2 brothers. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services

5400 Bush River Rd

Columbia , SC 29212

(803) 772-1231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close