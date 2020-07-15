Rita Beckham COLUMBIA - A memorial service for Rita Beckham, 72, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Beckham passed away July 13, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer. Born and raised in Conway, S.C, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Elise Onley. Rita was a graduate of Conway High School and Palmer College. She retired after a long career with Lexington/Richland School District 5, where she enjoyed working with many students. Rita loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially watching them play sports, dance, and spending time at the beach. She was also well known and famous for her fried chicken. Surviving are her husband of 52 years, George E. Beckham; son, Ricky Beckham of Lexington; daughter, Tina Harmon (Joel) of Chapin; grandchildren, R.J. Samellas. Mayson Beckham, Thomas Harmon, Ella Samellas, Zac Beckham, Addy Beckham, and Jack Harmon; brother, Ben Onley (Margaret) of Pawleys Island; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all the doctors and nurses of SCOA for their compassionate care over the last five years. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com