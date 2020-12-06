1/1
Rita Burke Sherrer
1937 - 2020
January 9, 1937 - December 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Rita Burke Sherrer, 83, of Columbia, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Born in Raleigh, NC, on January 9, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Quinton Stinson Burke and Wilna Foust Burke. A graduate of Needham B. Broughton High School and Peace College, and a retiree of Nationwide Insurance Company, Mrs. Sherrer was predeceased in 1990 by her husband, John Sherrer.
Survivors include her son, John Sherrer III (Mary); daughter, Lisa Fisher (Tom); grandchildren Laura Guobaitis and Nicholas Sherrer and Katherine Sherrer; and siblings William Burke (Carolyn) and Sherry Burke Leonard.
Following a private service, Mrs. Sherrer will be buried at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Memorials may be made to www.Pawmettolifeline.org and Historic Columbia's Garden Fund www.historiccolumbia.org/support/donate



Published in The State on Dec. 6, 2020.
