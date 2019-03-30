Rita S. Lindler LEESVILLE - Funeral Service for Rita Smith Lindler, 74, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Union Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Union Lutheran Church 4077 US-378 B-L, SC 29070. Mrs. Lindler passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Bonnie and Hazel Keisler Smith. She was a member of Union Lutheran Church, a former textile employee, and a homemaker. Surviving include her husband, Hoy Lindler; sons, Michael (Rhonda) Lindler and Brian (Sylvia) Lindler; daughter, Sandra (Jon) Porter; brothers, Jerry, Ricky, Russell, and Tony Smith; sister, Jane Harris; grandchildren, Jonathan and Ashley Lindler, Daniel and Amanda Grimsley; and a great-granddaughter, Mills Kathryn Lindler. She was predeceased by a sister, Jenny Braner. Barr-Price.com (803) 532-4411
Published in The State on Mar. 30, 2019