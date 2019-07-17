Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita (Knee) Pontiere. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church 120 Marydale Lane Columbia , SC View Map Funeral Mass 2:30 PM Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church 120 Marydale Lane Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita (Knee) Pontiere COLUMBIA - Beloved mother, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Gallitzin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Knee and Cecilia (Clay) Knee. Rita worked for the FBI in Washington, DC. There she met and married her husband Dominic, an Air Force Military Honor Guard. Rita worked, as an Administrative Assistant, for companies in the Buffalo, NY area. She then relocated to Columbia, SC in the early 1970's, where she began her extended career at Irmo Middle School (Campus R) as the Prinicpal's Administrative Assistant for 38 years. Mrs. Pontiere thoroughly enjoyed her time at IMS. She always took time to listen to the students and tried to provide a helping hand to those students who needed some additional guidance. Rita helped organize a student club for young women at IMS, called the "Go Girls." The students were taught etiquette, manners, and fashion and character development. While at IMS, Rita was the recipient of "support Staff of the Year' award. Rita enjoyed her retirement years by taking day trips with friends, time at the beach and her exercise classes at Seven Oaks Recreational Center. As a founding member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, she volunteered in various ministries. The family would like to thank all of her friends, extended family and healthcare providers who assisted Rita during her time of need. Rita is survived by her sons Dennis Pontiere of Pawleys Island, SC and Gary Pontiere of Lexington, SC, daughter in law Barbara Pontiere, two grandchildren Dominick Pontiere of Pawleys Island, SC and Ashley Pontiere of Philadelphia, PA and two great grandchildren Mariella and Shawn Pontiere of Pawleys Island, SC. A mass for Mrs. Pontiere will be held at Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:30 p.m., at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Interment will be at the Precious Blood Catholic Church Columbarium at Pawleys Island, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home (Dutch Fork Chapel) is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church building fund, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia SC 29210. Please sign the online guestbook at

Rita (Knee) Pontiere COLUMBIA - Beloved mother, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Born in Gallitzin, PA, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Knee and Cecilia (Clay) Knee. Rita worked for the FBI in Washington, DC. There she met and married her husband Dominic, an Air Force Military Honor Guard. Rita worked, as an Administrative Assistant, for companies in the Buffalo, NY area. She then relocated to Columbia, SC in the early 1970's, where she began her extended career at Irmo Middle School (Campus R) as the Prinicpal's Administrative Assistant for 38 years. Mrs. Pontiere thoroughly enjoyed her time at IMS. She always took time to listen to the students and tried to provide a helping hand to those students who needed some additional guidance. Rita helped organize a student club for young women at IMS, called the "Go Girls." The students were taught etiquette, manners, and fashion and character development. While at IMS, Rita was the recipient of "support Staff of the Year' award. Rita enjoyed her retirement years by taking day trips with friends, time at the beach and her exercise classes at Seven Oaks Recreational Center. As a founding member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, she volunteered in various ministries. The family would like to thank all of her friends, extended family and healthcare providers who assisted Rita during her time of need. Rita is survived by her sons Dennis Pontiere of Pawleys Island, SC and Gary Pontiere of Lexington, SC, daughter in law Barbara Pontiere, two grandchildren Dominick Pontiere of Pawleys Island, SC and Ashley Pontiere of Philadelphia, PA and two great grandchildren Mariella and Shawn Pontiere of Pawleys Island, SC. A mass for Mrs. Pontiere will be held at Our Lady of The Hills Catholic Church on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m.. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1:30 p.m., at the church. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Interment will be at the Precious Blood Catholic Church Columbarium at Pawleys Island, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home (Dutch Fork Chapel) is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church building fund, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia SC 29210. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close