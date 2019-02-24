Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Rhodes. View Sign

Rita Marie Rhodes COLUMBIA - Rita Marie Rhodes, 72, of Columbia, died unexpectedly Thursday, February 14, 2019. Born November 8, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late Charles Arthur and Mary Ellen Garvey Rhodes. Rita was a retired tenured faculty professor at the University of South Carolina in the College of Social Work. Prior to working at the university, she was a social worker at the former Richland Memorial Hospital and the Family Service Center. After retirement Rita continued mentoring students and working part time. She loved her students and touched the lives of so many social workers in SC. Rita dedicated her life to helping others. She passionately worked as a strong advocate for social justice, and the needs and rights of women and children. She continued to do so as an active member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America until her passing. She was loved by so many cherished friends, including Non Bridge, Goddesses, and Ex's. Rita was a devoted mother and leaves behind her daughter Katherine Whitney Mathisen-Glisson (Scottie); son David Arthur Kyle Mathisen (Heather Brooke Cantrell); sister, Charlene A. Rhodes (Steven R. Larson); and her beloved golden retriever Lacey. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rita Rhodes will be announced at a future date. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the local animal rescue, women's shelter, or children's advocacy group of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at

7600 Trenholm Road

Columbia , SC 29223

