Rita S. Sargut
Rita S. Sargut WEST COLUMBIA Rita J. Sargut, 89, of West Columbia, SC passed away peacefully Friday surrounded by her NHC family, where she had resided for the last 2 years. Rita was born in Worcester, MA on October 31, 1930, daughter of Anna and Joseph Kondrotas who were immigrants from Lithuania. Rita and her husband Stanley lived in Worcester, MA for over 50 years before moving to Lexington, SC in 2010. Stanley passed away on July 29, 2017. She leaves behind her four children, Janice Jenket, her husband Bruce Jenket of Moultonborough, NH; Stephen Sargut, of Oxford, MA; Marilyn Ott, her husband Michael Ott, of Irmo, SC; David Sargut, his husband Joseph Solis of Attleboro, MA along with seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Rita went to Lithuanian School and graduated from Commerce High. She was a proud long-time member of many Lithuanian social groups, and later worked for over 25 years as an inspector at Astra Pharmaceutical, all in Worcester. Rita had amazing energy, loved to have fun and was always the center of any party. These last two years she enjoyed Bingo, watching Hallmark movies, making cards, was still very social talking to all her "buddies" and loving her nurses/helpers at NHC. Keeping in touch with family was so precious to her. Back in the day, Rita loved to travel, cook, bowl, and go out dancing. She loved her music, even though she never knew all the words, Rita sang them in her own special loving way that just made you smile. Services for Rita will be held at Gateway Baptist Church in their chapel, 1651 Dutch Fork Rd., Irmo, SC 29063 on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a graveside service at Ft. Jackson at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Aug. 5, 2020.
