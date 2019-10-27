Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Thiel. View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Visitation 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Family Life Center 120 Marydale Lane Columbia , SC View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church 120 Marydale Lane Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Mary Thiel COLUMBIA Rita Mary Madden Thiel, age 91, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Thursday, October 24, 2019. Rita was a two time cancer survivor. She was born in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, September 30, 1928 to Clarence J. Madden and Helen Clark Madden, one of four children. Rita was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Paul Joseph Thiel, in 2018. Rita attended St. Francis School of Nursing in Peoria, Illinois where she earned a Degree in Nursing. She began her nursing career at St. Frances Hospital, in Peoria, IL, as a Labor and Delivery Nurse. She was the Assistant Director of Nursing at Richland Convalescent Center, worked at Lexington County Home Health, Rickard Nursing Home, and Manor Care. She retired from the State of SC where she worked as an RN and Assistant Director of Nursing for many years at Tucker Center and Crafts Farrow and other state agencies. She retired to become the full time caregiver to her daughter Julie, who died of breast cancer at age 40. She was always active in her church wherever she lived. She was a Girl Scout Troop leader and an avid seamstress, who made many of her eight children's clothes. She knitted sweaters, mittens and scarves for the winter months. She was a master cook in the kitchen and one of her all-time best items was her famous carrot cake. Rita was an active member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church as a Charter Member and served her parish in every way possible, including being a Charter Member of the Legion of Mary, and serving as a Minister of the Eucharist. She visited sick parishioners for many years until her health declined. Rita is survived by six children; Paula Jean Cox (Myron) of Greenville, SC, Christine Marie Aun (Michael) of St. Cloud, FL, Bruce Raymond Thiel of Charleston, SC, Janet Jane Thiel (James Perry) of Chapin, SC, Kevin Paul Thiel (Ginni Cox) of Charleston, SC and Susan Mary Sudol of Clover, SC. She is also survived by a brother, John Madden of Des Moines IA, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her daughter, Julie Ann Thiel; son, Kurt John Thiel; sister, Kathleen Myers; brother, Donald Madden; and one grandchild, Mark Anthony Sudol. Her dog Soffi misses her and will soon join her in heaven, much to our Dad's chagrin. We are blessed to have called her Mom and Grandma and will always remember her in our hearts. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, especially her favorite.depending on the day/time of the week. We would like to thank her caregivers for their loving care the past few years, Bethany Bennett, Monica Adams, Eva Rose and Lexi Gedra. The family will receive friends from 6:00 9:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Family Life Center, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Father George Rosario, CSsR, at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church, 120 Marydale Lane, Columbia, SC 29210. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in memory of her husband, Paul Joseph Thiel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Breast Cancer Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

