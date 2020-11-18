1/
R.N. Georgia R. Riddle
1927 - 2020
Georgia R. Riddle, R.N.
August 6, 1927 - November 16, 2020
Lexington, South Carolina - Georgia Riddle, 93, of Lexington, South Carolina, passed away on November 16, 2020.
Georgia was born in Tanner, West Virginia on August 6, 1927. She was the third child of the late George Benton Riddle and Ada Merle Edman Riddle. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Samuel Newton Riddle (killed in action during WWII); his son, George Guy; and her sister Eleanor Caroline Riddle. In 1946, she married the love of her life, the late Wendell Riddle. She was a graduate of St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Parkersburg, West Virginia where she received her credentials as a Registered Nurse. Wendell and Georgia spent many years traveling the world where she shared her gift of caring for others and he served our nation in the United States Navy.
She is survived by her son, Rev. Dr. Patrick Wendell Riddle; his wife, Janet and the lights of her life, her twin granddaughters Savannah Corbin and Mary Victoria (Kramer Haselden). She was blessed with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was a member of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Lexington, South Carolina.
Georgia's funeral will be held at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in the gym and conducted by the Rev. Jason T. Antley and the Rev. Dr. Dennis R. Bolton on Thursday, November 19, at 11:00 a.m. The family and friends will gather at Stump Funeral in Grantsville, West Virginia on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. She will be interred alongside Wendell on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Roseville Cemetery, Gilmer County, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Stephen's Lutheran Church Building Fund, 119 North Church Street, Lexington, South Carolina 29072 or Roseville Cemetery Fund c/o Marla Fling, 728 Mesa Verde Drive, Barberton, OH 44203. The family gives thanks to the dedicated caregivers at Wellmore of Lexington and All Seasons Hospice for their care and kindness.
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in the gym
NOV
20
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stump Funeral in Grantsville
NOV
21
Interment
11:00 AM
Roseville Cemetery
November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
