Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robbie Hortence Faile Patton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robbie Hortence "Tence" Faile Patton BATESBURG - Robbie Hortence "Tence" Faile Patton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Azilee Sullivan Faile, born on October 14, 1925 in Lancaster, South Carolina. Her husband Quinton William Patton of Batesburg preceded her in death on May 10, 1985. Mrs. Patton was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesville where she served as church librarian, choir member, and WMU director. She belonged to the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and the Senior Saints Group. She enjoyed spending her mornings at the Andre Bauer Senior Center in Batesburg. During her retirement she was awarded many state fair ribbons for her crocheting talents. Mrs. Patton worked her way to the tile of Licensed Practical Nurse with three months of pharmacology. She worked in hospitals in Delaware and Lancaster where her husband was stationed at the time. Once moving to Batesburg, Mrs. Patton worked and retired from Dr. Wyman King's office in town. Family was everything to Mrs. Patton, as she had only one loving daughter who lived next door to her in Batesburg. Mrs. Patton is survived by her daughter and beloved son-in-law, Brenda and Vernon Shealy; grandson, James Patton Shealy; and great granddaughter, Taylor Payton Shealy. Her sisters, Evelyn Crenshaw, Becky Neal, and Carol Lambert of Lancaster also survive her. Mrs. Patton is also survived by her extraordinary nieces and nephews, Amy and Huey Long, as well as Allen and Kathy Horne. Her brothers, Randolph Faile, Edward Faile of Heath Springs and Benjamin Franklin Faile, Jr of Lancaster; sister, Joanne Hinson, and beloved life companion and sister, Helen Horne, preceded her in death. The family would like to express their gratitude to the MSA Hospice of Newberry as they comforted our beloved through her heavenly transition. Thank you for all of your expressions of love and prayers through this time. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 17, at First Baptist of Leesville, with services following at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family is at the home of her daughter in Batesburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WMU and Church Library of First Baptist Church of Leesville. Condolences may be expressed at

Robbie Hortence "Tence" Faile Patton BATESBURG - Robbie Hortence "Tence" Faile Patton went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Azilee Sullivan Faile, born on October 14, 1925 in Lancaster, South Carolina. Her husband Quinton William Patton of Batesburg preceded her in death on May 10, 1985. Mrs. Patton was a member of First Baptist Church of Leesville where she served as church librarian, choir member, and WMU director. She belonged to the Willing Workers Sunday School Class and the Senior Saints Group. She enjoyed spending her mornings at the Andre Bauer Senior Center in Batesburg. During her retirement she was awarded many state fair ribbons for her crocheting talents. Mrs. Patton worked her way to the tile of Licensed Practical Nurse with three months of pharmacology. She worked in hospitals in Delaware and Lancaster where her husband was stationed at the time. Once moving to Batesburg, Mrs. Patton worked and retired from Dr. Wyman King's office in town. Family was everything to Mrs. Patton, as she had only one loving daughter who lived next door to her in Batesburg. Mrs. Patton is survived by her daughter and beloved son-in-law, Brenda and Vernon Shealy; grandson, James Patton Shealy; and great granddaughter, Taylor Payton Shealy. Her sisters, Evelyn Crenshaw, Becky Neal, and Carol Lambert of Lancaster also survive her. Mrs. Patton is also survived by her extraordinary nieces and nephews, Amy and Huey Long, as well as Allen and Kathy Horne. Her brothers, Randolph Faile, Edward Faile of Heath Springs and Benjamin Franklin Faile, Jr of Lancaster; sister, Joanne Hinson, and beloved life companion and sister, Helen Horne, preceded her in death. The family would like to express their gratitude to the MSA Hospice of Newberry as they comforted our beloved through her heavenly transition. Thank you for all of your expressions of love and prayers through this time. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, January 17, at First Baptist of Leesville, with services following at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Ridge Crest Memorial Park. The family is at the home of her daughter in Batesburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the WMU and Church Library of First Baptist Church of Leesville. Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com Published in The State on Jan. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close