Robert A. Bullock, Sr. IRMO- The funeral service for Robert A. Bullock, Sr., 93, of Irmo, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. The Reverend James Goudelock will officiate. The family will greet friends at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. The full obituary can be accessed on the Temples Halloran website. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 26, 2019