Robert Addington
September 30, 1959 - September 25, 2020
LEXINGTON, South Carolina - Robert Samuel Addington was born September 30, 1959 in Greenville, SC and passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was the son of Barbara Raines Addington and the late Robert Earl Addington.
Mr. Addington was retired and loved to fish, hunt and play golf.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Robert F. Addington of Columbia; sister, Michele Backman (Danny) of Lexington; grandson, Jacob Addington of Columbia and numerous loving nephews.
Memorials may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church Snack Sack Fund or to a charity of one's choice
.