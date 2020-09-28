1/
Robert Addington
1959 - 2020
Robert Addington
September 30, 1959 - September 25, 2020
LEXINGTON, South Carolina - Robert Samuel Addington was born September 30, 1959 in Greenville, SC and passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was the son of Barbara Raines Addington and the late Robert Earl Addington.
Mr. Addington was retired and loved to fish, hunt and play golf.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Robert F. Addington of Columbia; sister, Michele Backman (Danny) of Lexington; grandson, Jacob Addington of Columbia and numerous loving nephews.
Memorials may be made to Lexington United Methodist Church Snack Sack Fund or to a charity of one's choice.


Published in & from Sep. 28 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel
503 N Lake Dr
Lexington, SC 29072
8033596118
1 entry
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home
