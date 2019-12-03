Robert Allen Graber COLUMBIA, SC - Robert Allen Graber, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born on April 20, 1948 in Canton, Ohio, he was a son of the late Lester R. and Wilma J. Graber. Robert loved the lights of Las Vegas, a good motorcycle ride, and a visit to the mountains. He will be dearly missed. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Derek (Amy), Kurt (Mary), Todd, and Tim Graber; brother, Dennis Graber (Karen); and seven grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm at Cobblestone Country Club, 1298 University Pkwy Blythewood, SC 29016. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , PO BOX 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Please sign the online guestbook www.kornegayandmoseley.com
Published in The State on Dec. 3, 2019