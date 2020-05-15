Robert Allyn Smith ADAIRSVILLE, GA - Robert Allyn (Bobby) Smith, 54, of Adairsville, GA, went to meet his Heavenly Father, on April 14, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on August 14, 1965, to John (Johnny) and Rosie (now deceased) Smith. Survivors include his Father, Johnny, and Stepmother, Jeanne Smith, of Columbia, SC. A private burial will be conducted at Elmwood Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to post tributes and sign the on-line register book.
Published in The State on May 15, 2020.