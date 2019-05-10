Robert B. Kelley, Sr. BISHOPVILLE - Funeral services for Robert Beverly Kelley, Sr. age 79, will be held Friday at 3:00 at the St. Matthew United Methodist Church. Rev. Kathy Carr and Mr. Sid Outlaw will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Matthew Cemetery directed by Norton Funeral Home, Bishopville. Visitation will be Thursday 5-7 pm at the funeral home. Beverly was born in Bishopville a son of the late Robert S. and Ollie Mae Watson Kelley. He was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church where he served on the cemetery committee for many years and was retired from Reeves Brothers and later worked at J & M Dyers in Sumter. Surviving are his wife, Judy Capell Kelley, Bishopville; one daughter, Teresa Kelley, Bishopville; two sons, Bob (Jill) Kelley, Bishopville and Wayne (Lisa) Kelley, Lugoff; five sisters, Celeste (James) Outlaw, Bishopville, Patsy McCoy, Bishopville, Mary Martha (Tommy) Sellers, Pawley's Island, Portia (Al) Smith, Bishopville and Brenda Collins, Bethune; one step son, Chuck ( Michelle) Capell, Bishopville; three step daughters, Charlene (Jody) Robinson, Lugoff, Julie (Rod) Davidson, Camden and Kimberly (Johnny) Tilton, Marietta, GA; four grandchildren, 10 step grandchildren, three great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Maude Blackwell Kelley; two brothers Curtis and Donald Kelley; one grandchild, Julie Kelley. Memorials may be made to the St. Matthew Methodist Church Cemetery, 2144 Stokes Bridge Road West, Bishopville, S.C. 29010. Norton Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kelley family.

