Robert B. Stith III
1947 - 2020
Robert B. Stith, III FLORENCE - Robert Boyd Stith, III (Robin) died peacefully at home on Sunday, September 13, 2020, leaving a legacy of love and kindness. He was born on November 19, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, to the late Finley Plunkett Stith Lucas and Dr. Robert Boyd Stith, Jr. He is survived by siblings Finley Ann Stith James (Albert), Sheryl Marie Stith Kenyon (Alan), The Rev. Marion DuBois Lucas, III (Ashley), Ruth Eliza Lucas Hinton (Jack), and devoted nieces and nephews. He graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence before attending the Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland for a post graduate year. Robin attended the University of South Carolina where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in finance. He then went to work in Washington, D.C. in the office of Congressman John L. McMillan. He returned to the University of South Carolina where he received a Master of Accountancy. During his graduate studies, he met Barbara Bates Holman. The two were married in Batesburg, South Carolina on June 12, 1976. He and Barbara lived in Columbia where he began his career with Price Waterhouse. They returned to Florence where Robin was a CPA until his retirement in 2013. Their son, Robert Boyd Stith, IV was born on August 7, 1986. Robin was happiest spending time and traveling with his wife, building furniture, encouraging his son's love of history and literature, and, over the past year, sharing special moments with his son, daughter-in-law, Meaghan Owen Stith, and grandson, Finley Robert Stith. A lifelong member of St. John's Church, Robin will be remembered for his character, integrity, and courage. The ultimate southern gentlemen, Robin was an avid golfer and keen hunter, inspiring in his son a love and respect for the outdoors. He was a loyal man and will be missed by friends across South Carolina. The family would like to thank McLeod Hospice for giving Robin compassionate care for the past three weeks. The family would also like to thank Mr. Charles Spears, Sr. and Mrs. Rachelle Stewart for the love and dedication they provided Robin and Barbara. A private graveside service will be Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. Pallbearers are Mr. Robert Malcolm Birchmore, Mr. Saunders McKenzie Bridges, Jr., Mr. Thomas Furman Brodie, II, Dr. Stuart Alan Greenberg, Mr. Edward Barnwell Grimball, Mr. John Jay James, Mr. Brown William Johnson, Mr. Marion Gray Swink, and Mr. Keith Symmers Williamson. Honorary pallbearers are Mr. Joseph DeVeaux Carson, Mr. Maitland Soutter Chase, III, Mr. David Laurence McIntosh, Dr. Clyde Talmadge Padgett, Jr., and Mr. Charles Spears, Sr. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Published in The State on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Waters-Powell Funeral Home - Florence
400 S Dargan Street
Florence, SC 29506
(843) 669-6311
