Robert Barry Behling, Sr. CHAPIN A funeral service for Robert Barry Behling, Sr., 92, of Chapin, will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, with the Reverend Jody Flowers and the Reverend Paul Allen officiating. Barry was born on August 22, 1927, to Dr. Luder Behling and Elma Wiggins Behling in St. George, South Carolina. He passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Barry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Later, he attended and graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Barry retired after 30 years of service with Southern Bell. Barry faithfully attended Chapin United Methodist Church. He formerly attended Park Street Baptist Church and St. Andrews Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Booth, of Richmond, Virginia, and his son, Robert Behling, Jr., of Chapin. Barry is also survived by his brother, Edridge Behling of Smoaks, SC. Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Jordan, Megan, and Meredith; and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ford, Wesley, Walker, Adelaide, and Benjamin. Barry was predeceased by his loving wife, Gene, and brother, Luder. Entombment will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036.

Robert Barry Behling, Sr. CHAPIN A funeral service for Robert Barry Behling, Sr., 92, of Chapin, will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Temples Halloran Funeral Home, with the Reverend Jody Flowers and the Reverend Paul Allen officiating. Barry was born on August 22, 1927, to Dr. Luder Behling and Elma Wiggins Behling in St. George, South Carolina. He passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Barry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Later, he attended and graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Barry retired after 30 years of service with Southern Bell. Barry faithfully attended Chapin United Methodist Church. He formerly attended Park Street Baptist Church and St. Andrews Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Booth, of Richmond, Virginia, and his son, Robert Behling, Jr., of Chapin. Barry is also survived by his brother, Edridge Behling of Smoaks, SC. Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Jordan, Megan, and Meredith; and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Ford, Wesley, Walker, Adelaide, and Benjamin. Barry was predeceased by his loving wife, Gene, and brother, Luder. Entombment will be held at Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Chapin United Methodist Church, 415 Lexington Avenue, Chapin, SC 29036. Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2020

