Robert K. Bouknight LEESVILLE - Robert Keith Bouknight, Sr., 87, was born on June 15th, 1931, in the front bedroom of the family old home place on Saluda Avenue, Batesburg, SC. He was a son of the late Simon Dewey Bouknight, Sr. and Alice Hook Bouknight. His brothers were the late Simon Dewey "Dusty" Bouknight, Jr. and Foy Hook Bouknight. Bob served in Korea for 1 year with the U.S. Army and upon his return to civilian life, he married Mary Carole Taylor Bouknight. He worked with his father at the Pontiac dealership in downtown Batesburg for 2 years and then chose to pursue a career as an attorney. Bob graduated from the University of South Carolina with a BS degree in Business and continued his education at the University of South Carolina School of Law obtaining a JD degree. Initially, he worked as a trust officer for several banks in South Carolina and eventually joined the Long Law Firm in Lexington, SC where he practiced for 40 years. Surviving are his wife, Mary Carole Taylor Bouknight; son, Robert K. Bouknight, Jr.; daughter, Nancy Bouknight Moye; 2 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. A memorial service will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials maybe made to Faith Lutheran Church, 113 N. Oak St, B-L, SC 29006. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on Apr. 28, 2019