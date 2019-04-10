Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Leroy Browder, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA - Robert Leroy Browder, Sr., 83, of West Columbia, husband of Joyce Poole Browder, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1935 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Everett M. Browder, Sr. and Beatrice Brazzell Browder. He was a member of Holland Avenue Baptist Church and was a U.S. Army Veteran. In addition to his wife of 60 years, he is survived by a son, Robert "Robbie" L Browder, Jr.; daughter, Michelle Swancey (Gary); brother, Everett M. Browder, Jr.; 2 sisters, Francis Cooper and Connie Corley; 5 grandchildren, Nikki Dixon (Chas), Ashley Garrick (Bruce), Robert "Trey" L. Browder, III (Brittany), Coty Swancey and Lana Swancey; 5 great grandchildren, Robert "Trevor" L. Browder, IV, Ella Garrick, Adele Dixon, Ember Smith and Mady Dixon. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 2 sisters, Virginia Marian and Helen Lorick. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019 with entombment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends following the service in the mausoleum. Family and friends may be able to view Mr. Browder from 1:30-5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home of West Columbia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of his granddaughter to Canavan Research, PO Box 5823, Buffalo Grove, Illinois 60089. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - West Columbia

200 State Street

West Columbia , SC 29169

