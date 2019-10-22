Robert "Bo" Brown COLUMBIA - Mr. Robert "Bo" Brown was born November 12, 1928, in Columbia, SC to the late Fannie and John Brown. He was educated in the public schools in Richland County and graduated from Booker T. Washington High School. Robert worked as a head cook and supervisor for Greystone Hospital in Morris Plain, New Jersey where he retired after more than 20 years. "Bo", as he was affectionately known by family and friends, enjoyed fishing and hunting. "Bo" leaves to cherish his precious memories a son, Robert Brown, Jr.; daughters, Virginia McCleod, Cynthia Brown, and Doris Foster; brother-in-law, Robert Flemming; 16 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, one niece, Denise Harris; and a host of great-nieces, and nephews, cousins, and other relatives who will miss him dearly. The homegoing service for Mr. Robert Brown will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, 2603 Two Notch Road. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on Oct. 22, 2019