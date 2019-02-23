Robert E. Buggs FAYETTEVILLE - Mr. Robert E Buggs, 78 passed away on Feb. 17, 2019. He is survived by his Children: Lysa, Tanya and Michael, NY. Brothers: Jimmy Buggs , Ridgeway, SC, Flemon Buggs, Jr. Barnwell, SC; Sister: Annabelle Wirts, Fayetteville, NC; four grandsons.A special cousin Lee (Helen) Geiger Ridgeway. Funeral service will be 2pm Sun Feb 24, 2019 @ Lebanon Presbyterian Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sat. Feb 23, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180. Condolences may be sent to russellmccutchen.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2019