"Bob" Robert Eugene Burgess CHAPIN - "Bob" Robert Eugene Burgess, 78, of Chapin, SC, passed away February 5, 2019, surrounded by family. He was the loving husband of Jeanne S. Burgess for 56 years. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 23rd, at Union UMC in Irmo, SC. Born on October 10, 1940, in New York City, Bob grew up in Dumont, NJ, from age 3 years. He was the son of the late Larus R. and Elizabeth H. Burgess. Bob received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from North Carolina State University in Metallurgical Engineering. He worked as an engineer at several locations, finally retiring from Nassau Metals in Gaston, SC. He then worked for SC DHEC in Waste Minimization until his second retirement. He enjoyed tennis, racquetball, and trips abroad with Jeanne. He is survived by their two daughters, Dottie Cummings (Scott) of Atlanta and Terri Hanson (Sean) of Lugoff, SC, 5 grandchildren, Tony (Mita), Amanda, and Ashleigh (Emily) Cummings, and Sarah and Drew Hanson, and 2 great-grandchildren, Orion and Dhruv Cummings. He was a member of Union UMC for 40 years, and enjoyed the Fellowship Sunday School for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union UMC.
Published in The State on Feb. 17, 2019