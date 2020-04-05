Robert C. Bruce CHAPIN Robert C. Bruce was born May 11, 1938 in Rochester, PA and passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Mr. Bruce graduated from Geneva College in 1962. He worked with Westinghouse Corporation until his retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and loved playing bingo with his friends at Opus Post Acute Rehabilitation. He was a member of Chapin United Methodist Church. Mr. Bruce is survived by his companion and caregiver, Barbara Bruce; daughter, Kathy Fordham (Von); sons, Robert C. Bruce, Jr. (Kelly), William Bruce (Julie); grandchildren, Amanda McCahill, Jake and Liam Bruce, Ryan Fordham (Hilary) and Brent Fordham; great grandchild, Blakely Fordham; nephew, Fred G. Bruce III; niece, Wendy Martin (Dennis); great nieces, Samantha and Cameron Martin and sister-in-law, Virginia Bruce. He was predeceased by his parents, Selma and Fred G. Bruce and brother, Fred G. Bruce, Jr. Private services will be livestreamed on Thursday, April 9, 2020. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Apr. 5, 2020