Robert B. Chestnut COLUMBIA - Robert B. Chestnut, age 76, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2018 after a courageous battle with a protracted and debilitating illness. He passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Chestnut was predeceased by his father, Robert J. Chestnut. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Elizabeth Abercrombie Chestnut; mother, Olivia Turkett Chestnut; daughter, Anne C. Smith (Jeff); son, Robert A. Chestnut (Gwendolyn); grandsons, Andy Smith, Ben Smith, Croft Chestnut, and Will Chestnut; and sister, Rebecca Chestnut Brown (Laurence). A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Mr. Chestnut was a graduate of Dreher High School. He later earned his BS from the University of South Carolina and Master's degree from the University of Memphis. After a 20-year career in the United States Air Force, he retired with the rank of Major. After completing his military service, Mr. Chestnut was employed for 23 years in administration by Richland School District One. In addition to his four decades of public service, Mr. Chestnut served as a deacon in the Episcopal Church and was devoted to providing practical and spiritual assistance to others. He was also an active member of the Lion's Club. Among his life-long passions were reading and avid support of University of South Carolina Gamecock athletics. A memorial service will be officiated by the Reverend Tula Henson at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019. A reception will follow in the church parish hall. A private interment will be held later in the day. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Timothy's Episcopal Church or Amedisys Hospice. Memories may be shared at

