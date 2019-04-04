Robert Beaty Clyburn AIKEN - The Reverend Robert Beaty Clyburn, 83, husband of Mary Anne Griffin Clyburn of Aiken, SC, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He sustained a severe head injury in a fall while celebrating his 62nd wedding anniversary on a Mississippi riverboat cruise. A celebration of his life is scheduled for April 6th at St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken, SC, at 1:00. A visitation will follow in the St. John's gymnasium. The Rev. Dr. John Stapleton and the Rev. David Clyburn will officiate the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Carolina Honduras Health Foundation at PO Box 528, Barnwell, SC 29812 (or at www.chhf.org) or St. John's United Methodist Church/Bereavement Ministry. SHELLHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 924 HAYNE AVE., AIKEN, SC Bob's online guest book may be signed by visiting www.shellhousefuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 4, 2019