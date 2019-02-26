Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Cochran. View Sign

Robert Cochran LUGOFF A service to celebrate the life of Robert Laney Cochran, 51, will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Eric Boone will officiate. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Pine Grove Fire Department. Mr. Cochran passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Sumter, he was the son of Robert Leroy Cochran and Henrietta C. Lewis Watkins. He was a supervisor with Mancor in Lugoff. Mr. Cochran was a volunteer fireman with Pine Grove Fire Department and a rescue diver with Camden Rescue. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and was a talented artist. Surviving are his wife of 24 years, Tracy Lambright Cochran; father, Robert Cochran (Carolyn) of Sumter; mother, Henrietta Watkins (Carroll) of Cassatt; children, Courtney Cochran Sims of Eastover, Cody Austin Cochran of Lugoff and Zoey Ireanna Cochran of Lugoff; brothers, Mica F. Cochran, John Allen Cochran and Carroll W. Watkins (Amanda); sisters, Charlie Smith, Candice Byrd, Felicia Watkins and Lisa Watkins; and grandson, Lane D. Sims.

832 Ridgeway Rd

Lugoff , SC 29078

