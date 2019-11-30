Robert Collins Smith SALLEY - Mr. Robert Collins Smith, loving known as Papa Robert by his family, 86, went on to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Mr. Robert was the loving and devoted husband for 61 years to the late Lena Mae "Grannie Mae" Chavis Smith. He was the loving father of Randy and Colleen Smith, Michael "Champ" and Elana Smith, Cheryl and Jerry Hutson, Cindy and the late Donnie Love and the late Robbie Dean Smith. Papa Robert had 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Papa Robert was the son of the late Lester Collins Smith and Lapell Bodie Smith. Visitation will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm on Sunday at the chapel of Blizzard Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A Service Celebrating the Life of Mr. Robert will be 10 am on Monday at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 358 East Pine Log Rd. Aiken, SC, 29803. Burial will follow at Berlin Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences to the Smith family may be made online at www.blizzardfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Nov. 30, 2019