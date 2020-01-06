Robert "Bob" William Cooper BOWMAN - Robert "Bob" William Cooper, 70 passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery with Rev. George Gain and Rev. Bruce Rucker officiating. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Lambert, Kenny Brazell, Cameron Brazell, Caleb Brazell, Billy Purvis and Matthew Palmer. He was born August 9, 1949 in Fairfield, SC; the son of the late Edward B. Cooper and the late Louise Sharpe Cooper. He served in the US Army and was a retired self employed farmer. He was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and also a member of the Men's Club of the church. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #897.He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Faye Cooper. Survivors include his wife; Frances (Cathie) Dantzler Cooper of the home.; son; Robert "Bobby" W. Cooper, Jr. (Tennille) of Bowman; daughter; Courtney and Brandon Dixon of Bowman; grandchildren; Catie Cooper, Marissa Cooper, Branna Cooper, Dargan Cooper, Jule Dixon and Jacey Dixon; a brother, T. Edward Cooper (Gerri) of Blythewood; a sister; Sara and Bill Palmer of Blythewood; and a number of niece and nephews. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Bethel; united Methodist Church or to the Bethel United Methodist Church Children's Fund; C/O Linda Ashe, 679 Dusty Road, Cope, SC 29038. Please sign the family's online guest book at www. thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Jan. 6, 2020