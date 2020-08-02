Robert D. Wilroy COLUMBIA - Robert D. Wilroy died Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born in Dallas, Texas in 1926, was graduated from Denton High School, Denton, Texas in June 1942 and started to North Texas State College the same summer. He joined the US Navy V-5 program in July 1943. Upon obtaining his Naval Aviator Wings, he joined the fleet as a fighter pilot. In his seven years of active duty and seventeen years in the Naval Reserve, he qualified as a pilot in the SNB, SNJ, T-34 and SNB training planes, the F4U-1B,-4 and -5 Corsair, the AD-4 and AD-5 Skyraider, TBM Avenger torpedo bomber, the AM-1 Martin Mauler, PBY-3 and -5 Catalina patrol bomber, the F4F Wildcat, F6F Hellcat, F9F Panther Jet, the FJ-3 and -4 Fury, the F8U Crusader, and the C54 transport. He accumulated over 6,000 hours of flight time, served in the North Pacific during World War II, flew in the Berlin airlift, and made 394 safe carrier landings in propeller planes including over 40 night landings all on old straight deck Navy carriers Wright, Saipan, Kearsarge, FDR, Midway and Coral Sea. During his Navy career he was stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas; Pensacola, Florida; Jacksonville, Florida; Alameda, California; Pacific Fleet; Quonset Point, Rhode Island; Norfolk, Virginia; Oceana, Virginia; and 6th fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. On return to civilian life, he completed his BS in Civil Engineering at Southern Methodist University and his Master's Degree in Civil Engineering at Georgia Tech. He completed three additional years in Advanced Environmental Engineering studies at Georgia Tech. He taught hydraulic engineering at the University of Tennessee and Georgia Tech. He was senior engineer in charge of design, supervision of construction, and training of operators for 26 municipal water treatment plants, 31 municipal wastewater treatment plants and over 200 industrial wastewater treatment plants, including some in France, Germany, Honduras, Italy, México, Saudi Arabia and South Africa. He was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, (ASCE), American Water Works Association (AWWA), Water Environment Federation (WEF), Water Environment Association of SC, and the Georgia Water and Pollution Control Association, and served as president of the Georgia Association in 1969. He received the "Engineer of the Year Award" from the SC Chapter of WEF in 2003 and the SC Chapter of ASCE's "Lifetime Achievement Award" in 2005. Before and after his retirement at 82, he tutored and mentored numerous young professionals, including dear friends serving as his pallbearers. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marian Wilroy; his daughter, Jane Wilroy Trinkley; and many nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert D. Wilroy, Jr.; his sisters, Faye W. Smith, Ida Lea Downs and Dulcie Ann Wilroy; and one brother, John Ray Wilroy. Funeral service will be at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, Columbia, SC with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Robert D. Wilroy Jr. Scholarship Fund in Chemical Engineering at Clemson University, Office of Development, 110 Daniel Drive, Clemson, South Carolina 29631. Dunbar Funeral Home understands the importance of health and safety during these difficult times. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, services will have social distancing and mandatory mask policy. Thank you for your extra vigilance and thinking of others when practicing safety protocols. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com