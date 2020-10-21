1/1
Robert Davis Edwards
1953 - 2020
Robert Davis Edwards
September 8, 1953 - October 2, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Robert Davis Edwards, son of Byron Marion Edwards and Doris Davis Edwards, passed away October 2, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. He was 67 years old and survived by his older sisters, Doris Anne Edwards, Robert Edwards Faucette, and Christine Edwards Richardson and his brother Byron Malet Edwards III.
Robert Davis Edwards was a true individual and lived his life as he chose. According to his brother, Byron, Davis may have been the most intelligent and talented sibling in the family, but he always chose to blaze his own path in life, using his talents how he saw fit. He remained true to himself until the end.
Robert Davis was known by many as "Davy, Dave, and/or Davis" and lived most of his life in the Columbia area where he had a wide and diverse "Family of Friends", many of whom were amazed by his friendship, loyalty, and personal generosity. As the baby in the family, he was very close to his Mother. We all hope they are together again perhaps playing cards or making origami.
Arrangements have been made for a private service and burial. Please feel free to leave online condolences. They would be much appreciated by not only his family but also his "family of friends".


Published in The State on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
