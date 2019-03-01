Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert H. Dooley WEST COLUMBIA - Robert H. "Homer Dooley, 94, widower of Juanita H. Dooley, resident of Osage Ave, West Columbia, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born April 20, 1924 in Lexington, he was a son of the late Simon L. Dooley, Sr and Minnie Rish Dooley. He retired from Pet Dairy's after 30 plus years of service. Following his retirement in 1980, he became known as Tom's Produce Man at the intersection of Hwy 378 and Corley Mill Road. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, the Woodman of the World Lexington Lodge and was an avid sportsman. Surviving are two daughters, Debra Sims of West Columbia and Lisa Dooley of Leesville; one son, Billy McLeod (Ruby) of Gaston; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Kathleen Taylor; five brothers, Colie L. Dooley, Sr, Floyd Dooley, Simon Dooley, Jr, Julian Dooley and Lever Dooley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1PM Saturday, March 2nd at Red Bank Baptist Church with the Rev. Linda Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Gardens at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8PM at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington. Pallbearers will be Nicholas McLeod, Steve Crooke, Michael Mullinax, Albert Smith, David Tisdale and Ryan Newman. The family suggest those wishing to make memorials may do so to Abbey Road Hospice, 5429 Bush River road, Columbia, SC 29212. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Dooley family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Robert H. Dooley WEST COLUMBIA - Robert H. "Homer Dooley, 94, widower of Juanita H. Dooley, resident of Osage Ave, West Columbia, passed away on February 27, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center. Born April 20, 1924 in Lexington, he was a son of the late Simon L. Dooley, Sr and Minnie Rish Dooley. He retired from Pet Dairy's after 30 plus years of service. Following his retirement in 1980, he became known as Tom's Produce Man at the intersection of Hwy 378 and Corley Mill Road. He was a member of Red Bank Baptist Church, the Woodman of the World Lexington Lodge and was an avid sportsman. Surviving are two daughters, Debra Sims of West Columbia and Lisa Dooley of Leesville; one son, Billy McLeod (Ruby) of Gaston; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Kathleen Taylor; five brothers, Colie L. Dooley, Sr, Floyd Dooley, Simon Dooley, Jr, Julian Dooley and Lever Dooley. Funeral services will be conducted at 1PM Saturday, March 2nd at Red Bank Baptist Church with the Rev. Linda Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Serenity Gardens at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8PM at Thompson Funeral Home Lexington. Pallbearers will be Nicholas McLeod, Steve Crooke, Michael Mullinax, Albert Smith, David Tisdale and Ryan Newman. The family suggest those wishing to make memorials may do so to Abbey Road Hospice, 5429 Bush River road, Columbia, SC 29212. Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the Dooley family. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Funeral Home Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington

4720 Augusta Road

Lexington , SC 29073

(803) 764-9631 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close