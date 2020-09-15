1/1
Robert E. Taylor
Robert E. Taylor CHAPIN Robert E. Taylor, formally of Chesterfield, Va., died September 12, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va. on September 12, 1948, he was the son of the late James W. and Dorinda D. Taylor of Tappahannock, Va. He was a faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Chesterfield, Va. where he led the 'Praise Team'. After he moved to Chapin, S.C., he became a member of The Palmetto Mastersingers. He is survived by his twin brother, Richard Taylor (Gail); brothers, Archie Smith (Gayle), Roger Smith (Rita), Eddie Taylor, Larry Taylor (Mary Jo) and Gene Davis; his fiancé, Janet Matowitz; and several loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Connie Moody Taylor. A Celebration of Life will held in Chesterfield, Va. at a later date. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 15, 2020.
