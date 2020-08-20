Robert Edward Lee Shumpert SOUTH CONGAREE - Robert Edward Lee Shumpert, "The Lawnmower Man" passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 79. His family was by his side as he walked into the arms of Jesus. Mr. Shumpert was born September 12, 1940 in Gilbert Hollow, Lexington County, the only son of the late Vonlee Shumpert and the late Cora Warren Shumpert. He is survived by his family, Gary and Patt Shull, Megan Shull, Jamie and Monica Sires and Jonah and Judah Sires and his nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, two older sisters, Margaret Stamm and Clara Williamson and his much-loved nephew, Tommy Rigdon. The family would like to thank Hillary Timmons with TLTC, Helping Hands Adult Day Care and Bayada Home Health Care for providing Robert with love and care for the last several years. You made a difference in his life and we will be forever grateful. We would also like to thank the 3rdFloor ICU team at Lexington Medical for the compassion and dignity you showed our beloved Robert. A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020at Ebenezer P.H. Church, 501 Church Street, South Congaree, South Carolina. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the Lazarus Project - Ebenezer Church - 501 Church Street - South Congaree - South Carolina Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com