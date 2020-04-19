Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Elford Livingston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Elford Livingston WEST COLUMBIA Robert Elford Livingston, 90, of West Columbia passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1929 in Columbia, SC to the late Gerhard Elford Livingston and Essie Culclasure Livingston. He is a life-long member of Mount Tabor Lutheran Church, founder of Livingston Insurance Agency, and a founding board member of Lexington State Bank. His service to his state and country includes the South Carolina Army National Guard, where he retired as a Colonel. He was also a member and served in leadership positions on the Lexington District 2 School Board, State School Board, Boys and Girls Club of the Midlands Board, Glen Forest School Board of Directors, Columbia Convention Center Board of Directors, Independent Insurance Agents of America, Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of South Carolina, Lexington County Planning for the Future, Board of Directors for South Carolina BB&T, Lexington County Water and Sewer Commission, River Alliance Board of Directors, Old Charleston Insurance Company Board, American Legion Post 79, and numerous other community organizations. Bob is a member of the Sinclair Lodge, Columbia York Rite Bodies, and Jamil Shriners. He was predeceased by his wife of sixty-seven years, Raye Hutto Livingston. He is survived by his son, Bob (Barbara) Livingston, Jr.; his daughter, Marilyn (Billy) Gray; seven grandchildren, Acy (Blair) Flora, Bob (Katie) Livingston, III, Betsy (Patrick) Sippel, Rachel (Joe) Popkowski, Anna (Tom) Bryant, Rebekah (Alex) Morris, and Roxanne (Auston) Rich; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jack Sippel, Joe Popkowski, Jr., Connor Bryant, Margaret Raye Flora, Emily Sippel, Barbara Popkowski, Georgia Popkowski, Ford Livingston, Greyson Bryant, Court Morris, Foster Rich, Mary Lane Livingston and Baker Morris. A private graveside service will be held at 9:00 on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Mount Tabor Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 B Avenue, West Columbia, SC 29169.

