Robert Elliott Matthews, Jr. MITFORD, SC - Robert Elliott Matthews, Jr. died peacefully on October 5, 2019 after an eighteen-month battle with cancer. Born July 8, 1949 in Charlotte, NC, he was he oldest son of Robert Elliott Matthews and Carolyn McCutchen Matthews. A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church in Fairfield County on Wednesday, October 8, 2019 at 2 o'clock PM. The Very Reverend Ken Weldon will officiate. Bobby graduated from Great Falls High School and attended Gordon Military College in Barnesville, GA and Presbyterian College in Clinton, SC. He was a lifelong Gamecock fan and enjoyed tailgating with family and friends when he was working in the area. Bobby enjoyed his work for Fluor Corporation until his retirement in May 2019. While working for Fluor he was involved in building power plants from Alaska to Maine to Puerto Rico to Indonesia. Surviving are his sister, Rhett Tallevast; brothers, Manton Matthews and his wife Catherine and Marcus Matthews; one niece, four nephews, 5 great nephews, and 5 great nieces. Memorials may be sent to Mount Olivet Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 4848 State Highway 200, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Attention: Mrs. Cynthia Barefoot. Pope Funeral Home is assisting the Matthews family.

