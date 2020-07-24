Robert Butler "Red" Ellison, Jr. MELBOURNE, FL - Robert B. Ellison Jr., 77, born to Robert Butler Ellison Sr. and Lillie Mae Ellian Ellison passed away May 20, 2020 of natural causes. Red grew up in State Street Baptist Church Cayce. He graduated from Brooklyn Cayce and Midlands Technical College, Columbia, SC. In 2006 he retired from the State of SC and moved to Florida. Red is survived by his wife of 48 years, Esther Miller Ellison and two daughters, Sara (Terel) Guthrie, Union Grove, Texas, and Rae (Chuck) Smith, Candler, NC, and four granddaughters and one grandson. He also is survived by his sister, Carolyn Byars, Columbia, SC and a niece and nephew. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 1 at First Baptist Church, Melbourne at 2:00 pm, and interment will be in Lexington, SC in the family plot at St. Stephens Lutheran Church sometime this fall. In place of flowers, memorials may be made to WCIF Hope 106.3, PO Box 366, Melbourne, FL 3290 or Brooklyn Cayce High School Foundation, Box 2482, West Columbia, SC 29169.



