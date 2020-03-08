Robert Ernest McDowell SUMTER - Dr. Robert Ernest McDowell, 88, husband of Carolyn Warren McDowell, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Newberry, he was a son of the late Theodore Clay McDowell, Sr. and Sara Lee Ringer McDowell. Dr. McDowell retired as the Occupational Physician at Campbell Soup Company. He served there from 1972 to 1991. He was a former member of the Sumter-Lee-Clarendon County Medical Society and the SC Medical Society. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Surviving are his wife of Sumter; two daughters, Ellen M. Burns (Claude) of Summerville and Cindy M. Tyner of Chapin; a brother, Ted C. McDowell of Columbia; a sister Sara Frances Julian of FL; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family extends special thanks to caregiver Gene Ardis. Memorial Services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Earle Rowland officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Sunday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 W. Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150, to the , P. O. Box 3128, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to a . Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2020