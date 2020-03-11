Robert F Clyburn IRMO - Robert F. Clyburn (81) passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his family, at Carol Campbell Place in Lexington SC on March 9, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley Haigler Clyburn, three sons, Jeff and wife Kim, Stephen and wife Jennifer, Brian and wife Jen, all of Irmo, SC, and 6 precious grandchildren, Will, Matthew, Brianna, Brooke, Dorian and Bailey. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Carolyn and husband David Brown of Camden, and Nancy and husband Spencer Watts of Longtown. Also, a sister in law and brother in law, Mary J. and Furman Christenson of Garden City Beach, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother and father Helen and Thomas Clyburn of Longtown, mother in law and father in law Marie and Eugene Haigler of Ridgeway, and brother in law and sister in law Marion and Willette Haigler, and an infant daughter. Robert retired from the US Navy in 1975 after serving on five different aircraft carriers. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War and graduate of the University of South Carolina After retiring, he spent many hours buying, restoring and selling vintage automobiles, mainly sports cars. A hobby which he enjoyed very much. The family would like to thank Compassionate Care Hospice and the wonderful staff at The Carol Campbell Place for the kind, loving care he received while there. Visitation will be held at Pope Funeral Home in Winnsboro, SC from 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday, March 12. Graveside Service with full military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 13 at the Aimwell Cemetery in Ridgeway, SC. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Clyburn family.

