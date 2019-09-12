Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. "Bobby" Livingston. View Sign Service Information Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 (803)-775-9386 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home 221 Broad Street Sumter , SC 29150 View Map Graveside service 2:30 PM Springfield Cemetery Springfield , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert F. "Bobby" Livingston SUMTER, - Robert F. "Bobby" Livingston passed away on September 7, 2019 after a brief illness. Born on July 19, 1947 in Sumter, he was the son of the late Carlisle Vance Livingston, Sr. and Jane Felder Livingston. Bobby was a 1969 graduate of The Citadel and received post-graduate degrees from the University of South Carolina. He was employed in administration for various municipalities around the state and later by the Sumter County School Districts. He was a member of Our Lady of the Skies Catholic Church at Shaw Air Force Base. He is survived by a brother, Carl V. Livingston, Jr. of Sumter, two sisters; Sally Livingston Updyke of Seabrook Island, Joan Livingston St. Romain of Tucker, GA and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Sue Livingston Bellman, two brothers-in-law; Ronald Finley Updyke and Ronald George St. Romain, and a sister-in-law, Johnnie Spraberry Livingston. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, September 14th from 11am-12pm at Elmore Hill McCreight funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 P.M. Saturday at the Springfield Cemetery, Springfield SC. Honorary pallbearers will be his beloved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be sent to

Published in The State on Sept. 12, 2019

