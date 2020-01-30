Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert F. Maxwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert F. Maxwell LEXINGTON - Robert F. Maxwell (Bob) was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Bob was born on October 31, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois, son of the late Robert E Maxwell and Clara (Coleman) Maxwell. He was a graduate of MacArthur High School in Decatur, Illinois and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a regional sales representative and long time employee of Mueller Company before becoming a partner in Underground Utilities Inc. in Columbia, South Carolina. Bob enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, restoring vintage cars, watching NASCAR, going to auctions and spending time with his friends and family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lucille Maxwell; three children, Denise Willoughby of Surfside Beach, Robert A Maxwell (Dale) of Charleston, and Tyler Maxwell of Boston, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Amanda Holm (David), Josh Durham (Krystie), Mac Durham, Christopher Maxwell (Caleigh), Chase Maxwell, and Reid Maxwell; five great-grandchildren, Brenden, Skylar, Myles, Kensie, and Kelsie; five siblings, Joyce White of Findlay, Ilinois, Joe Maxwell of Decatur, Ilinois, Jean Heinz of Findlay, Illinois, Mary Fisher of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Clara Koshinski of Texas. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Larry. Anyone that knew Bob would remember his unique sense of humor, ability to dispense advise, and the example he set for those around him with the strength of his character. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to .

Robert F. Maxwell LEXINGTON - Robert F. Maxwell (Bob) was called home by his Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Bob was born on October 31, 1941 in Decatur, Illinois, son of the late Robert E Maxwell and Clara (Coleman) Maxwell. He was a graduate of MacArthur High School in Decatur, Illinois and a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a regional sales representative and long time employee of Mueller Company before becoming a partner in Underground Utilities Inc. in Columbia, South Carolina. Bob enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing, restoring vintage cars, watching NASCAR, going to auctions and spending time with his friends and family. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Lucille Maxwell; three children, Denise Willoughby of Surfside Beach, Robert A Maxwell (Dale) of Charleston, and Tyler Maxwell of Boston, Massachusetts; six grandchildren, Amanda Holm (David), Josh Durham (Krystie), Mac Durham, Christopher Maxwell (Caleigh), Chase Maxwell, and Reid Maxwell; five great-grandchildren, Brenden, Skylar, Myles, Kensie, and Kelsie; five siblings, Joyce White of Findlay, Ilinois, Joe Maxwell of Decatur, Ilinois, Jean Heinz of Findlay, Illinois, Mary Fisher of Indianapolis, Indiana; and Clara Koshinski of Texas. Bob was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Larry. Anyone that knew Bob would remember his unique sense of humor, ability to dispense advise, and the example he set for those around him with the strength of his character. A celebration of Bob's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Published in The State on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.