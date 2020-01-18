Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Forrest Eleazer Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Forrest Eleazer, Sr. LEXINGTON Robert Forrest Eleazer passed away January 15, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a decorated WWII combat veteran, who served proudly in the Philippines, occupied Japan and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Robert was a graduate of Dreher High School and was retired from the Southern Railroad working at Andrews Yard in Columbia. He was a life-long member of Main St. United Methodist Church and the A.B. Ferguson Class and sang with the Magnifiers and worked in the Archives Department. Robert loved reading, woodworking, fishing, music, playing cards, bingo and especially his Family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Forrest and Georgia Bouknight Eleazer and a younger brother, Jimmie Artemus Eleazer. He leaves this earth to join his late wife, Leora, with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage and his youngest son, Brent. He is survived by a son, Robert F. Eleazer "Bobby" (Marcia), 2 granddaughters, Sarah Chambers (Josh) and Lauren Eleazer and 2 great-grands, Gavin and Liam Chambers and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel on Leesburg Road with visitation before the service at 2:00 pm and interment after the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A special thanks to his "second" family at Morningside of Lexington where he spent 5 years and to Dr. Stan McCloy and All Seasons Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at

Robert Forrest Eleazer, Sr. LEXINGTON Robert Forrest Eleazer passed away January 15, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a decorated WWII combat veteran, who served proudly in the Philippines, occupied Japan and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Robert was a graduate of Dreher High School and was retired from the Southern Railroad working at Andrews Yard in Columbia. He was a life-long member of Main St. United Methodist Church and the A.B. Ferguson Class and sang with the Magnifiers and worked in the Archives Department. Robert loved reading, woodworking, fishing, music, playing cards, bingo and especially his Family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Forrest and Georgia Bouknight Eleazer and a younger brother, Jimmie Artemus Eleazer. He leaves this earth to join his late wife, Leora, with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage and his youngest son, Brent. He is survived by a son, Robert F. Eleazer "Bobby" (Marcia), 2 granddaughters, Sarah Chambers (Josh) and Lauren Eleazer and 2 great-grands, Gavin and Liam Chambers and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel on Leesburg Road with visitation before the service at 2:00 pm and interment after the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A special thanks to his "second" family at Morningside of Lexington where he spent 5 years and to Dr. Stan McCloy and All Seasons Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Jan. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close