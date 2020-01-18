Robert Forrest Eleazer, Sr. LEXINGTON Robert Forrest Eleazer passed away January 15, 2020 at the age of 95. He was a decorated WWII combat veteran, who served proudly in the Philippines, occupied Japan and achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. Robert was a graduate of Dreher High School and was retired from the Southern Railroad working at Andrews Yard in Columbia. He was a life-long member of Main St. United Methodist Church and the A.B. Ferguson Class and sang with the Magnifiers and worked in the Archives Department. Robert loved reading, woodworking, fishing, music, playing cards, bingo and especially his Family. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert Forrest and Georgia Bouknight Eleazer and a younger brother, Jimmie Artemus Eleazer. He leaves this earth to join his late wife, Leora, with whom he shared over 70 years of marriage and his youngest son, Brent. He is survived by a son, Robert F. Eleazer "Bobby" (Marcia), 2 granddaughters, Sarah Chambers (Josh) and Lauren Eleazer and 2 great-grands, Gavin and Liam Chambers and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he loved dearly. A funeral service will be held 3:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel on Leesburg Road with visitation before the service at 2:00 pm and interment after the service in Greenlawn Memorial Park. A special thanks to his "second" family at Morningside of Lexington where he spent 5 years and to Dr. Stan McCloy and All Seasons Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 18, 2020