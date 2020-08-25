Robert "Bob" Knox Fortson COLUMBIA - Robert "Bob" Knox Fortson, age 78, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Mr. Fortson was born July 25, 1942 in Columbia, South Carolina, a son of the late Thomas Nelson Fortson, Sr. and Juddie Chaplin Knox Fortson. He attended the University of South Carolina, where he met his wife of 54 years, who loved him dearly. Mr. Fortson was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a member of the USC Gamecock Club, Horry County Gamecock Club Board of Directors, Horseshoe Society, Garnet Society, and a lifetime member of the USC Alumni Association. Mr. Fortson was honored as a Legendary Fan of the Game. His great love for the University of South Carolina was instilled by his parents and he continued the tradition with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and conservationist; he was very active with Ducks Unlimited and SC Wildlife Association and devoted many years of service to both organizations. As an avid shag dancer, he and his wife enjoyed many years as members of the South Strand Shag Club, where they made lifelong friendships. Mr. Fortson devoted his life to his family, supporting his children in all their activities, leaving a legacy of the importance of love and family. He will be greatly missed. Along with his parents, Mr. Fortson was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Fortson Courtney, and brother in law, Dr. Lollice Bradford Courtney. Surviving are his wife, Lana Elizabeth Talbert Fortson; three children, Kellah Fortson Webster (David), Bryn Fortson Ginn (Bret) and Robert Gage Fortson; six grandchildren, Nicholas Ian Webster, Robert Bret Ginn, Jr., Lana Craven Ginn, Lillian "Lilly" Chaplin Ginn, Robert Gage Fortson, Jr., and Cicely Grace Fortson; one brother, Thomas "Tommy" Nelson Fortson, Jr. (Pat); and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Tresco Shannon and Rev. Carl Hunsucker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be sent to Help4Kids Backpack Buddies, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com
