1/
Robert Fortson
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Knox Fortson COLUMBIA - Robert "Bob" Knox Fortson, age 78, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Mr. Fortson was born July 25, 1942 in Columbia, South Carolina, a son of the late Thomas Nelson Fortson, Sr. and Juddie Chaplin Knox Fortson. He attended the University of South Carolina, where he met his wife of 54 years, who loved him dearly. Mr. Fortson was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He was a member of the USC Gamecock Club, Horry County Gamecock Club Board of Directors, Horseshoe Society, Garnet Society, and a lifetime member of the USC Alumni Association. Mr. Fortson was honored as a Legendary Fan of the Game. His great love for the University of South Carolina was instilled by his parents and he continued the tradition with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and conservationist; he was very active with Ducks Unlimited and SC Wildlife Association and devoted many years of service to both organizations. As an avid shag dancer, he and his wife enjoyed many years as members of the South Strand Shag Club, where they made lifelong friendships. Mr. Fortson devoted his life to his family, supporting his children in all their activities, leaving a legacy of the importance of love and family. He will be greatly missed. Along with his parents, Mr. Fortson was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn Fortson Courtney, and brother in law, Dr. Lollice Bradford Courtney. Surviving are his wife, Lana Elizabeth Talbert Fortson; three children, Kellah Fortson Webster (David), Bryn Fortson Ginn (Bret) and Robert Gage Fortson; six grandchildren, Nicholas Ian Webster, Robert Bret Ginn, Jr., Lana Craven Ginn, Lillian "Lilly" Chaplin Ginn, Robert Gage Fortson, Jr., and Cicely Grace Fortson; one brother, Thomas "Tommy" Nelson Fortson, Jr. (Pat); and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery with Rev. Tresco Shannon and Rev. Carl Hunsucker officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be sent to Help4Kids Backpack Buddies, 2523 Forestbrook Road, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. Please sign an online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved