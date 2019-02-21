Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Frank. View Sign

Robert Frank COLUMBIA - Robert Frank, 94, of Columbia, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born December 1, 1924, in Munich, Germany, he was a son of the late Siegfried Frank and Else Fr?nkel. Mr. Frank fled the Nazi rule of Germany alone at the age of 13 to Switzerland, after two years, he was reunited with his parents and immigrated to Buenos Aires. He completed his education to become a very successful International Patent Attorney. He was a member of The Board of International Patent Attorneys Association, and past President of the Bet Israel Community in Buenos Aires. Robert spoke several languages and was most fundamentally, a loyal, dependable, and loving friend to many. He moved to Columbia, SC, to spend his final years with his family and became a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue. Robert is survived by his son, Ronnie Frank (Doris) of Columbia, and three grandchildren, Alex Frank (Nicole Kish) of Columbia, Romina Frank (Alexander Rosen) of Charleston, and Daniel Frank (Claysie) of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock, Thursday, February 21st, at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery with Rabbi Jonathan Case officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at

Robert Frank COLUMBIA - Robert Frank, 94, of Columbia, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born December 1, 1924, in Munich, Germany, he was a son of the late Siegfried Frank and Else Fr?nkel. Mr. Frank fled the Nazi rule of Germany alone at the age of 13 to Switzerland, after two years, he was reunited with his parents and immigrated to Buenos Aires. He completed his education to become a very successful International Patent Attorney. He was a member of The Board of International Patent Attorneys Association, and past President of the Bet Israel Community in Buenos Aires. Robert spoke several languages and was most fundamentally, a loyal, dependable, and loving friend to many. He moved to Columbia, SC, to spend his final years with his family and became a member of Beth Shalom Synagogue. Robert is survived by his son, Ronnie Frank (Doris) of Columbia, and three grandchildren, Alex Frank (Nicole Kish) of Columbia, Romina Frank (Alexander Rosen) of Charleston, and Daniel Frank (Claysie) of Winston-Salem. A graveside service will be held at 11 o'clock, Thursday, February 21st, at Beth Shalom Arcadia Lakes Cemetery with Rabbi Jonathan Case officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close