Robert "Bob" Geddings, Jr. BLYTHEWOOD - Robert "Bob" Geddings, Jr., 70, of Blythewood died Monday, February 25, 2019. Born in Sumter, SC, on February 18, 1949, he was a son of Robert Carl Geddings, Sr. and the late Betty E. Stephen. He was the Stepson of the late Woodrow Stephen. Bob was a US Marine Corps veteran that proudly served his country from 1968-1972. After his enlistment, he was hired by the US Postal Service until his retirement in 2013 with 40 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his Father, Carl Geddings, Bob is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Linda J Geddings; brothers, Ronnie Geddings, of Lakeland TN, and James Wilson Stephen, of Sumter, SC; sisters, Susan Diane Drawdy and Mary Barfield, of Sumter, SC; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Tony and Doris Ashworth; as well as his four beloved fur babies, Buddy, Gigi, Daisy, and Phantom. There will be a service held at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, at 2:00 pm Friday, March 1st. A reception will immediately follow the service at the funeral home with light refreshments. There will be a celebration of Bob's life at Westside Baptist Church, 554 Pinewood Road, Sumter at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 2nd. The family request that all who come to celebrate Bob's life dress casually. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Funeral Home Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel

